The Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association will host an event at the Belle River Sunsplash festival on Sunday.

The soapbox derby is for children ages five to 16.



Founder Scott Windram says soapbox racing has been taking place in the region since the early 1950's but saw a decline in the early 2000's.



He says he and his family started the association two years ago.



"Being able to be hands on and create something that you get to race at that young of an age is just awesome. So we want to bring that back to the community and by doing that we actually opened up an avenue for so many people to reconnect, that used to this as kids, that now get to do it with their children as well."



He says participants have a number of options available to them for their race car.



"Some people are not as handy. You're more than welcome to buy a used car or if your family has it, you're more than welcome to borrow it. Our club has collected a few that we are able to help put a few a kids in there, first come first serve, but we love seeing the home built cars."



He says registration is free and begins at 10 a.m.



"You'll come out, do a practice run, a qualifying run, a short break for lunch and then races commencing afterwards with awards."



Windram says thanks to generous event sponsors, organizers are able to offer a trophy, t-shirt and free registration.



Other soapbox events will take place over the summer in Essex, Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival and the Windsor Children’s Fest.

