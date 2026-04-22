The City of Windsor has been listed as #1 for the most challenging place to live in 2026 if you have pollen allergies, according to Ottawa base research lab, Aerobiology.

Researchers found an estimated 8 in 10 million Canadians or 1 in 5 are affected by pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds with symptoms including nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and itchy or watery eyes.

Rankings are based on length of the season and the number of days with high or very high airborne pollen concentrations.

The overall report found City of Windsor has longer and stronger concentration of pollen during the seasons largely driven by dense surrounding vegetation, favourable climate conditions, and the abundance of highly allergenic species such as birch, oak, and ragweed.

Top 5 most challenging places to live with pollen allergies in 2026:

1. Windsor, ON

2. Hamilton, ON

3. Barrie, ON

4. Victoria, BC

5. Kingston, ON

Top 5 Canadian cities with lowest seasonal pollen burden in 2026:

1. St, John’s, NL

2. Saint John, NB

3. Regina, SK

4. Moncton, NB

5. Halifax, NS