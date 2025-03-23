Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the 2025 federal election, sending the country into an early campaign, six months ahead of the fixed date .

Carney paid Gov. Gen. Mary Simon a visit Sunday to ask that she issue the writs of election.

It’s his second trip to Rideau Hall in 10 days, with his last historic visit happening March 14 for the swearing in of his new and now potentially short-lived ministry. Now, instead of returning to Parliament on March 24 as scheduled, MPs and the candidates looking to unseat them are off to the races, now with 343 seats up for grabs after the last electoral district redistribution.

Making it a five-week campaign, Canadians will head to the polls April 28. The date means Carney has opted for the shortest possible campaign period allowed under Canadian law.

It also means advance polls would take place over Easter weekend.