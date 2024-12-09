Smokey Robinson is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

The Motown legend is bringing his Legacy Tour to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, March 27.

Robinson was born and raised in Detroit and is an acclaimed singer-songwriter.

He has been recognized with the "Grammy Living Legend Award" and the "National Medal of Arts Award" from the President of the United States.

Robinson was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

According to a Caesars Windsor release, 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of Robinson's 1975 breakthrough album, A Quiet Storm.

The Smokey Legacy Tour will highlight the anniversary and celebrate all of his top hits throughout his career.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.