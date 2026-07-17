Smoke closes Canadian Aviation Museum

A Windsor Mosquito Bomber symposium took place at the Canadian Aviation Museum in Windsor on June 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Poor air quality has once again shut down the Canadian Aviation Museum in Windsor.

General Manager John Robinson says the museum closed on Thursday and again on Friday due to the smoke.

He’s hoping the museum can reopen on Saturday.

Robinson says the smoke has impacted the museum.

“Our patrons come in, and they want to see airplanes and want to see airplanes flying, and unfortunately because of the smoke visibility around the airport and all around, the air quality is not good,” says Robinson.

Canadian Aviation Museum Canadian Aviation Museum in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

He says the museum does not have an air conditioning system to keep the hangar cool.

“We would have to have our doors open, and just because of that, all the smoke would end up coming inside the building, and it’s not good,” he says. “So we also told our volunteers to stay home also so there’s nothing going on; basically, it’s a quiet hangar.”

The museum on Airport Road says it will post updates on its social media pages and its website.