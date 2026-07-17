Smoke cancels night one of SYNC Music Fesitval

Night one of a music festival in downtown Windsor has been cancelled.

SYNC Music Festival, a two-day event, was expected to kick off tonight at Windsor’s Riverfront Festival Plaza but will no longer be happening due to the air quality in the city.

The event organizers say the festival should be good to go on Saturday.

The event is a 19+ electronic music festival featuring house, melodic techno, and peak-time techno.

Organizers have described it as a full sensory experience, bringing together sound, visual production, special effects, and local food and drink on Windsor’s waterfront.