A small group of individuals rallied outside of Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk's office on Monday afternoon opposed to the federal carbon tax.

Despite the small group of about 10 people, many people driving by honked their horns in support of the group in front of the office on 9733 Tecumseh Road East.

The carbon tax increased in Canada on April 1 and went up by $15 per tonne. For gasoline, the tax will be 17.6 cents per litre, up about 3.3 cents per litre. Diesel will go up about four cents per litre.

Those in the group held up signs and banners reading 'Axe The Tax' and 'Carbon Tax Is A Scam'.

Don Miller says the country doesn't need this tax.

"This is driving the economy down, people can't drive as much, people can't go as far, it's going to add to the cost of groceries, it's going to add to the cost of transportation to work, and wages. All it's going to do is step on the gas pedal for inflation."

Alin Armstrong says people from all walks of life are grouping together opposing this tax.

"When people start to hurt in the pocket, they unite pretty fast. And that's what I think we're seeing here. This is just a straight-up scam, robbery, and people tend to put their differences aside when they're getting stolen from."

Jeremy Palko says the Liberals and NDP are punishing the population at the worst time.

"People are already struggling just to get food, shelter, and transportation, and then they're going to burden now Canadian's with another tax, a hike through the carbon tax, which is definitely going to cost Ontarians and people here in Windsor-Essex County money that they need for their families and for themselves."

A couple of people in attendance stated they are Conservative candidate applicants for the Windsor-Tecumseh riding for the next federal election.

This rally followed a demonstration earlier in the day Monday at Mic Mac Park, where over 100 people met to protest the carbon tax.

Pricing carbon pollution is a way to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, and it is set to increase each year until 2030.