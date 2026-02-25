The Weather Network's spring forecast suggests it could be a sluggish and volatile start to the season.

But the forecast for the next three months indicates parts of Canada could eventually see an abrupt shift to summer-like conditions.

The network's senior meteorologist Doug Gillham says the journey from winter to summer is never a direct path but appears to be more roundabout than usual this spring.

He says parts of Canada are shaping up to be a bit colder and wetter than normal, especially to start the season.

The signals are less clear by May when he says Western Canada in particular could flip to hot and dry conditions.

Gillham says that could make for a difficult start to wildfire season.

What counts as a typical or normal Canadian spring is also changing.

Average spring temperatures are about 2.1 degrees warmer now than in the mid-20th century as climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, reshapes the country's sense of the season.