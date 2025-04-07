TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have agreed on a long-term contract extension.

A source tells The Canadian Press it's a 14-year extension worth US$500 million.

The deal, which is pending a physical, is also being reported by Sportsnet, ESPN and The Athletic.

The 26-year-old Guerrero is in the final year of his current contract.

The homegrown star is the face of Canada's lone Major League Baseball franchise.

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the deal.

More coming.