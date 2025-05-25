A local cultural centre in east Windsor is the latest recipient of an Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant.

The Slovak Cultural Centre has received nearly $25,000 for upgrades to the building.

The centre, located in the 1500 block of Chandler Road, was purchased in 2018 and since then the building has needed some improvements.

The centre has already completely renovated the kitchen area, and made an addition to the building for an artifact museum of Slovakian items.

This grant provided by the OTF has allowed for a number of storage cabinets to preserve artifacts and traditional costumes, new mirrors for the dancers with the centre, new sound systems, and new security cameras.

Peter Guba, President of the Slovak Heritage Foundation of Windsor-Essex County, says they are grateful to receive this grant.

"We applied for many different grants before, and we were kind of hesitant to apply for Ontario Trillium Foundation, but we were very surprised that we go this grant, and it was really very helpful."

He says they were able to make multiple improvements.

"Storage cabinets, and for mirrors for the dancers, security camera system, and audio system, so we are so happy."

Guba says they have already applied for additional grants.

"We are encouraged to do this, of course it's a lot of time needed to apply, a lot of work, but the result is nice."

The Slovak Cultural Centre currently has approximately 300 members.

The centre is looking to expand programming in 2026.