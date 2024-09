Home sales have slightly increased in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors say sales in August were up 0.22 per cent compared to August 2023.



The association says a total of 463 homes were sold last month in the region.



The average sale price was also up 4.56 per cent to $587,553.



In August 2023, the average sale price was $561,916.



The association says the market activity in the area was up 2.72 per cent with 1,020 new listings.