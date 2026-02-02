A slight decrease in attendance at Windsor's Adventure Bay in 2025.

Manager of Aquatics Kristen Brunette says overall attendance was down around eight per cent compared to 2024, with 86,566 visitors in 2025.

The city-owned and operated facility also had 2,553 member visits in 2025.

Brunette says they did notice a decrease in member visits, with some of the blame on the FlowRider bodyboarding surf experience being out of order since last fall.

"We're planning for a summer opening of 2026. We're working with WhiteWater and FlowRider to get everything in place for that refurbishment," she says. "We're also, at the same time, planning new programming and events for FlowRider so we can bring back the FlowRider membership and get our numbers up there."

FlowRider uses jet-propelled water to simulate waves, but a mechanical issue has left it shutdown and in need of repairs.

Brunette says around 30 per cent of their ticket sales in 2025 were to non-Windsor residents.

"It is encouraging. We, especially during those holiday times and during the summer, try to be on the floor and ask our visitors, "Where are they coming from?" Really garnering that feedback. We really do receive a lot of positive feedback from our non-residents, which is awesome," she says.

Group attendance also contributed to the overall numbers, with 3,557 guests attending through organized outings such as camps, schools, and community groups.

In addition, Adventure Bay continued to be a popular venue for special celebrations, hosting 4,794 birthday party visits.

Adventure Bay, which is located at 401 Pitt Street West near Riverside Drive, features a number of rides and attractions, including a lazy river, a wave pool, water slides and a splash zone.