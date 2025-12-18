A major milestone for the Windsor chapter of a charitable organization that aims to ensure every child has a bed to sleep in.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is an international organization that's dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering beds to children in need with the motto that "No child sleeps on the floor In our town."

On Monday, the Windsor chapter will deliver its 1000th bed since the local chapter was formed in 2020.

Chapter President Brian Cyncora says the most important thing that a new bed provides a child is a safe space.

"A safe space to read a book, a safe space to sleep, and a safe space to have on their own. I can't say this enough: they have that safety; they have that space that's their own so they can prepare for tomorrow," he says.

The 1000th bed is also the 300th bed delivered in 2025 alone.

Cyncora says each bed is worth $450.

"We've invested $450,000 worth of beds and bedding into our most needy members of our community in this short period of time," he says. "That's another remarkable achievement, and I think that's noteworthy. Additionally, there are only 15 chapters of SHP in Canada. We've delivered 21 per cent of all the beds in Canada in Windsor."

Cyncora says they manufacture the beds in advance.

"Any child between 3 years of age and 17 years of age that doesn't have a bed and cannot afford a bed can apply to our charity. We will confirm that through an interview that we have with them, and then once we do that, we will deliver and install the bed in the child's home," he says.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Windsor is located at 1680 Kildare Avenue in Windsor.