A little friendly competition could go a long way toward helping local children get a good night’s sleep.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Windsor launching their first-ever Bed Builder Showdown this Friday.

The event is being held on World Children’s Day, with teams from the home building, real estate, rental and skilled trades industries competing to see who can build a bed the fastest.

The event has one important goal - making sure no child in Windsor-Essex has to sleep on the floor.

Each team of 10 people will make a $2,500 donation to take part. This will support Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s high school program, Kids Building Beds for Kids, which gives students in skilled trades and construction programs hands-on experience while helping children in need.

Brian Cyncora, President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Windsor, says the teams will be working at different stations to put together the various parts of a bed.

“They’re going to be building a headboard, they’re going to be building a side rail, they’re going to be drilling the holes into the headboard and then they’re going to be building a set of slats that the mattress can be made on. Those four stations will be manned by two or three of their members of their team for all of 10 are distributed and there’ll be a stopwatch... it’ll be a timed event where ultimately at the end the fastest bed builder will be the coveted bed builder champion.”

He says the funds raised will support the Kids Building Beds for Kids high school program.

“We have kids in school in the construction academies who are on their way to getting their Red Seal in this skilled trades academies. So these young men and women are looking for means and ways to improve their skills. So we’ve gone into the schools and we build beds with these kids in the schools.”

Cyncora says this is a great way for the community to be involved in being part of the solution.

“Not only are we helping children who don’t have beds, and three per cent of all of our community has children who are bedless. So we’re not only helping those children, we’re helping financially insecure families provide for their children if they can’t afford to buy a bed. So we’re helping kids, we’re helping families.”

The organization builds and delivers beds, complete with a mattress, sheets and comforter, to local families who cannot afford them.

The inaugural Bed Builder Showdown gets underway Friday, November 20, at 9 a.m. at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace workshop on Kildare Road.

Businesses and individuals interested in getting involved can find more information by clicking here.