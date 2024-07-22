Caesars Windsor announced Monday that the Slash S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival show scheduled for Saturday Jul. 27 had been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

The concert was orginally announced back in March as Slash was due to release his sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned.



The Guns N' Roses guitarist was set to bring the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality, N' Tolerance to the Colosseum stage, that would have seen him perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.



Caesars Windsor says refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

