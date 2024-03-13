The electrifying Slash brings his brand-new S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival to the Caesars Windsor Colosseum stage Saturday Jul. 27.

Following the announcement of his highly anticipated sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17, the iconic, Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer.



Slash's newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality, N' Tolerance will see Slash will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.



SLASH formed S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all.



Tickets go on sale on Friday Mar. 15 at 10 a.m.

