CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal’s regular season was unforgettable, filled with dominant performances, strikeouts and wins.

His postseason will be remembered for one inning.

And one pitch.

With Detroit’s season on the line, the left-hander gave up a grand slam to Lane Thomas as Cleveland tagged Skubal for five runs in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 7-3 win over the Tigers in Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

For Skubal and the Tigers, who put together a surprising two-month sprint to make the postseason before sweeping Houston in the wild-card round, the end was bitter and biting.

“Obviously, not the outcome you want, but I’m so proud of this team,” said Skubal, who felt he should have given the Tigers more. “It’s incredible what we did. We should be very proud.”

For months, the 27-year-old Skubal was the only positive about the Tigers, who were out of contention and on their way to another third- or fourth-place finish in the AL Central before going 35-16 after Aug. 10.

Skubal led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts, the pitching triple crown that likely will be followed with the AL Cy Young Award.