SkipTheDishes has announced that Amherstburg is one of 13 locations they're expanding service to across Canada.

The online food delivery service says town favourites like Town Diner and Wingstreet are now available on the app.



SkipTheDishes available in more than 450 cities and towns across Canada and is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace.



Skip connects millions of customers with more than 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

