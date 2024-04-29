LOS ANGELES - Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for his first post-season shutout, and the Edmonton Oilers edged the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Evan Bouchard scored the only goal of the game for Edmonton, which won 6-1 in Game 3 on Friday.



David Rittich made 12 saves in his first start of the post-season for Los Angeles.



Rittich took over the crease from Cam Talbot, who has a .861 save percentage and a 5.30 goals-against average this post-season.



The Oilers can win the best-of-seven matchup in Game 5 at home Wednesday. Game 6, if necessary, would take place next Friday back at Crypto.com arena.



Edmonton's unstoppable power play went 1-for-1 on the night to improve to 8-for-15 in the series. Los Angeles went 0-for-1 and hasn't scored in 11 opportunities during these playoffs.

