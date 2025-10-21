Students at Catholic Central High School in Windsor have a better understanding of the local skilled trades industry.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, along with the Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM), held a Skilled Trades Career Fair at the school on McDougall for the past two days, showcasing the industry.

Day one was for students and their families, while day two was geared towards the students.

Grade 11 student Christopher Aqwa attended the career fair and says he's considering the skilled trades industry.

"It's nice that they come here to spend their time with us; not many young adults not much people want to do that, but it's nice that they come here and show what they can do and show us how to do it and see if we can do it on our own," says Aqwa.

Canadian Association of Mold Makers Executive Director Nicole Vlanich says they wanted to engage companies with youth in the community to promote careers in manufacturing and mold making.

"These are good, valuable careers that there's other pathways that they can take after high school other than university and that they can – girls, boys, it doesn't matter – that they can go into these careers have a good life, earn a good living and enjoy themselves," says Vlanich.

Vlanich says she's pleased with the response, and there have been some good questions.

"Last night the parents were really interested," says Vlanich. "There was a lot of kind of surprising facts that they weren't aware of, so I think all in all, it's been very successful."

Workforce Windsor-Essex, Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor, Build A Dream, Cavalier Tool, and Integrity Tool participated in the career fair along with other local manufacturers.

A similar career fair was held at St. Anne Catholic High School last week, and another fair will take place at Assumption College Catholic High School next week.