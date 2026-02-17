Hundreds of figure skaters from across Ontario will be in Lakeshore this weekend for the Provincial Series Competition.

Skate Lakeshore will host the three-day event at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre starting on Friday.

This will be the second straight year that Lakeshore hosts the provincial competition, which has nearly doubled in size.

Nearly 600 figure skaters will take part this year in a range of categories and age groups.

Danielle Stuebing, Chair of the Skate Lakeshore Competition, says there are a range of skaters competing.

"Right from the beginning levels all the way up to some of the highest levels of competition that you would compete in provincially, and they'll be travelling here to compete. So, skaters from as young as the age of five or six years old, right through to adult skaters, will also be having synchronized skating competitors come to compete in Lakeshore this year."

She says it's great to host another event in Lakeshore.

"We hosted for the first time last year and because of the success of last year's competition, this year we have almost double the number of athletes coming. There's 600 skaters of varying levels of skill will come to compete for a place, and what they're trying to do is to earn their spot in the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships."

Stuebing says volunteers are still needed for the event.

"We need everyone from people to help with registration, for people to collect admissions, dressing room attendants, there's all kinds of wonderful roles. And it's really a terrific, and fun way for volunteers to earn community hours for their high school as well. So, lots of volunteer opportunities."

The Skate Ontario Provincial Series is a figure skating competition series that allows athletes to qualify for the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships.

The competition will run from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides