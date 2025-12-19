Skate Lakeshore will host its Winter Gala on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Skate Lakeshore is a not-for-profit organization run by a small group of dedicated volunteers and offers skating programs that range from age 3 to adult.

Board member Danielle Stuebing said the event will feature synchronized skating teams and solo skaters of all ages.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase our incredible solo skaters as we're heading into the competition season as it really ramps up, and also our three synchronized skating teams. We have synchronized skaters from as young as the age of six all the way up to senior levels in high school," she said.

Stuebing said there will be a guest performance by the Skate Amherstburg Diamond Divas.

"They're an adult synchronized skating team from Skate Amherstburg. At Skate Lakeshore, as well as through many of the clubs throughout the region, we work together to really promote the sport of skating throughout our region and to try and give as many opportunities as possible to showcase some of the amazing talent that we have in our region," said Stuebing.

Stuebing said admission is by donation.

"We like to showcase the sport of skating for anyone who is interested in attending, but, we also like to give back to our community. So we are asking anyone who attends if they could potentially bring a non-perishable food item or something warm like mittens, or socks, and those items will be donated to the community support centre," she said.

A free public skate will follow on Sunday, December 28 from 2 to 3:20 p.m. at the same venue.