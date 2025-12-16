Skate Canada says it won't host national and international-level events in Alberta, citing provincial law that restricts transgender athletes from participating in female-only sports.

The organization said in a statement Tuesday that its decision was made following its assessment of Alberta's Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, which took effect Sept. 1.

Skate Canada says it is unable to host events in the province while maintaining its standards for safety and inclusivity.

The decision applies only to national- and international-level events and does not affect Alberta athletes' ability to participate in Skate Canada programming and competitions, the organization said.

No upcoming national or international events are scheduled to be held in Alberta.

The 2025-26 Skate Canada Challenge was held in Calgary from Nov. 27-30, and the city also hosted the 2024 national championships.