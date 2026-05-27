Sizzle or fizzle? Here’s what to expect this summer, according to The Weather Network

The Weather Network’s summer forecast suggests the turbulent spring could be a bit of a preview of what’s to come.

Rest assured summer is on its way, but the network’s senior meteorologist says it may have a hard time locking into place across much of the country.

Doug Gillham says the exception is Western Canada, where hot and dry conditions are expected to dominate and raise the risk of drought and wildfire.

He says it doesn’t mean the heat will be relentless in British Columbia and Alberta, and it could even be less severe than some recent summers.

As the forecast moves east, temperatures get more variable, with eastern Saskatchewan and Manitoba in for more normal summer temperatures.

Ontario is expected to tip to the cooler side, with the frequent threat of showers and thunderstorms expected to keep southern and eastern parts of the province well-watered.

A similar story in Quebec, where Gillham says periods of heat will be offset by more comfortable, “refreshing” weather.

A back-and-forth swing in temperatures will likely bring most of Atlantic Canada to near-normal temperatures for the season.

Into Northern Canada, the heat again will be concentrated in the west, with Yukon and western Northwest Territories in for a warmer-than-normal summer.