A sizable donation to help operate the Windsor Youth Centre, but more funding is still needed.

In August 2025, the centre, operated by the Downtown Mission, announced an urgent need for donations with the goal of raising $100,000 to $200,000 by December 31, 2025, to operate the centre and its programs.

In mid-December, 2025, the centre received a $180,000 donation from Westminster United Church at 1680 Dougall Avenue, which was closing after the property had been sold.

The Windsor Youth Centre does not receive any government funding and operates on an annual budget of $450,000.

The donation, combined with other community donations, resulted in over $308,000 being raised to operate the site, but the budget shortfall meant certain programs were impacted and hours were reduced in 2025.

Executive Director of the Downtown Mission Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says the centre serves a need in the community.

"I don't know if everyone is aware of this, but we currently have around 40 young families with around 80 toddlers and babies attending a Gen WYC program, which is a program for young parents and their children weekly at the Windsor Youth Centre," she says.

The next goal is to raise another $100,000 by June 30, 2026, to continue to operate the centre this year.

Ponniah-Goulin says they are running the centre at reduced hours and have made some reductions to programs so far this year.

"More programming will be added, and more support will be added or brought back as we are able to earn those grants we've applied for or make those connections with potential new sponsors or donors to the program in our community," she says.

The Windsor Youth Centre at 1247 Wyandotte Street East serves youth aged 16 to 25 through various drop-in, food, and support services.