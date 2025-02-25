A sixth suspect wanted in connection with a series of commercial thefts and break-ins across Windsor has been arrested.

The 23-year-old female suspect was arrested Monday in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. and has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 13, officers responded to a total of four thefts and break-ins at retail businesses throughout Windsor.

In two cases, the suspects used tools to smash the front entrance or window to gain entry to the property.

In the other two cases, the suspects entered the store, selected a large quantity of items, and left without making payment.

In total, the suspects stole approximately $8,000 worth of merchandise, including perfumes and colognes.

Officers previously arrested four suspects at a home in the 2100 block of Longfellow Ave., where they also found some of the stolen merchandise.

A fifth suspect was arrested during a traffic stop near Totten St. and South Cameron Blvd.

A 28-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman are facing multiple charges, including break-and-enter, possession of break-in tools, wearing a disguise to commit an offence, and failure to comply with a release order.

Some of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to their owners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.