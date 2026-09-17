Six workers injured after Ed Sheeran concert at Ford Field

Six workers were injured during load-out operations following the Ed Sheeran concert at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday night.

Ford Field says the incident happened in the stadium’s vehicle tunnel and involved a member of the Ford Field team.

am800-news-ed-sheeran-concert2-aug2026 Ed Sheeran performing at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Aug. 29, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

In a statement to AM800 News, the Detroit Fire Department says six adults were taken to hospital. Two were transported by Superior Ambulance, which was staffing the event, while four were taken by Detroit EMS.

Officials say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. At the time of transport, two patients were listed in serious condition and four were in stable condition.

Ford Field says it is cooperating with authorities and the event’s production partners as the review continues.

Several Detroit media outlets have reported that the incident may have involved a forklift malfunction, although authorities and Ford Field have not publicly confirmed a cause.