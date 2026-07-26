Six residential lots now available as part of Kinsmen Norman Road Park redevelopment

Six new residential lots are now for sale in east Windsor as a portion of a city park is redeveloped.

The lots located within Kinsmen Norman Road Park in Ward 8 are now for sale.

The city has listed the fully serviced single-family lots along Olive Road and Norman Road for $200,000 each.

The land is the fourth municipally owned property released through Windsor’s Housing Solutions Made for Windsor strategy, with all proceeds from the sale earmarked to improve the remaining park.

Plans for the park include a new multi-use trail, basketball court, soccer field, outdoor fitness area, community garden, shade structures, picnic tables and additional trees. Construction on some of the improvements is expected to begin later this summer.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says the project has been years in the making and will finally transform one of the few parks in his ward still in need of major upgrades.

“The beauty is we’ll take the money from that lot sale and invest $1,000,000 into that Kinsman Norman Park with what we hope to be a walking track with a basketball court in the middle, community garden, some park benches, some shading structures, and a little bit of soccer feature as well. So, good news moving forward, a win-win.”

He says council made it clear from the start that any money generated from selling the parkland had to stay in the neighbourhood.

“That really was the deal breaker on all this that we had to ensure if we’re going to sell a portion of a city park and maybe right size it a little bit to some degree, that those proceeds from the sale had to go towards amenities in that park. And many years ago as a younger fellow, that park had a baseball diamond and a wading pool and a playground area. And now it basically has nothing.”

Kaschak says the lots are each about 40 x 40 x 110, and are a good size.

“That area always had some depth in the backyards... back in older urban planning they made the yards a little deeper to have a little more backyard for the residents and stuff. So, I think that the lot sizes are good and priced at a real nice entry-level point.”

The lots are zoned for single-family homes and the Kaschak says he hopes the lots will attract developers looking to build in an established residential neighbourhood.

In March 2026, the city added three more properties to the list: the former St. Michael’s Adult Education School at 477 Detroit Street, part of Kinsmen Norman Road Park at 1730 Olive Road, and the former Concord Public Elementary School Site on Raymond Avenue.