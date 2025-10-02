Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash that left six people injured in Chatham-Kent.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Elgin County OPP, Chatham-Kent Fire, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 40, also known as St. Clair Road, in Chatham.

Police state that an 80-year-old from Chatham was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the same vehicle, an 87-year-old, also from Chatham, was taken to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, a 67-year-old of Chatham and three passengers, 41,19 and 14-years-old of Lambton County were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Members from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation team and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

Highway 40 was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.