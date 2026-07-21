Six jobs coming to Tecumseh following $1.4-million investment

A $1.4-million investment is set to create six new good-paying jobs in Tecumseh.

True Phantom Solutions Inc. is investing a total of $1,412,240, including a $188,816 grant from Ontario, to expand its capacity and product lines.

This investment was made through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund which assists manufacturers to invest in advanced technology, bring new products to market, and add jobs to advanced manufacturing.

True Phantom Solutions makes highly realistic medical simulation phantoms that replicate physical, mechanical, and imaging properties of human and animal tissue and bones.

The investment will also help support the development of new medical simulation products, which will include a female full-body and torso phantoms, as well as a small dog phantom.

This announcement comes on the heels of a nearly $1.7-million investment at Hawk Plastics in Oldcastle last week which created 16 new jobs.

-with files from CTV Windsor