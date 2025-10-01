Two men have been arrested following a six-hour standoff with Windsor police on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of breach of probation at a home in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road.

Officers learned that a suspect, identified as a 51-year-old man, had allegedly violated the conditions of his release order by communicating with a victim he was prohibited from contacting.

Upon seeing officers arrive, the suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a shed and refused to surrender.

During the response, officers also learned that a second individual, a 56-year-old man, was inside the main residence. He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for two counts of mischief over $5,000 and six counts of mischief under $5,000. Police said he also barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Attempts to negotiate with the suspects into peaceful surrender were unsuccessful.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Emergency Services Unit executed a Feeney warrant, which granted officers authority to enter the residence and shed. Both suspects were arrested without further incident.

The 51-year-old man has been charged with failure to comply with a probation order. He was previously convicted in October 2023 of several offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, dangerous operation, and three counts of uttering threats to cause death. His release order included a condition prohibiting contact with the victim involved in this case.

The Windsor Police Service encourages anyone with information regarding individuals who are not complying with their release conditions to contact them at 519-255-6700.