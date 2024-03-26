A senior executive at the company that employed the construction workers who've been unaccounted for since a Baltimore bridge collapsed says six of the company's workers are presumed dead and one worker was hospitalized.

Brawner Builders Executive Vice President Jeffrey Pritzker says the crew was working in the middle of the bridge's span when a cargo ship hit it early Tuesday and crumbled the bridge.

He says the bodies of the workers have not yet been recovered but they are presumed to have died given the water's depth and the amount of time that has passed since the collapse.

"This was so completely unforeseen,'' Pritzker said. "We don't know what else to say. We take such great pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flaggers. But we never foresaw that the bridge would collapse.''

The Francis Scott Key Bridge broke apart and tumbled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning.

Ship traffic has been suspended at the Port of Baltimore, which handles tens of billions of dollars in cargo each year.