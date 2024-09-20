Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has released the image of a vehicle as they look to speak with witnesses to a fatal police-involved shooting in Windsor.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the occupant or occupants of a grey Ford Fusion, parked at the Food Basics on Goyeau Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, as they could be a potential witness.

Windsor police officers were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 for a report of a person with a weapon.

Police said a 57-year-old man was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer.

The police service also said an officer suffered a minor injury during the altercation and described it as a minor cut.

The SIU is investigating the shooting and has said two knives were involved in the incident.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php