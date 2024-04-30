WHITBY, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog says an infant is among the four people killed in a crash involving multiple police vehicles Monday night in a town east of Toronto.

The Durham Regional Police Service says officers were responding to a robbery call in Clarington when they began pursuing a suspect driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on a busy highway.



The Special Investigations Unit says the crash happened on Highway 401 in Whitby.



Investigators did not provide further details on the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash.



The SIU, which invokes its mandate any time a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, says it's now investigating the case.



Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes on Highway 401 have reopened but eastbound lanes remained closed as of Tuesday morning between Lake Ridge Road and Brock Street due to the ongoing investigation.

