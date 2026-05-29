SIU probes bad crash on Walker Road

Two vehicle crash on Walker Road in Windsor on May 29, 2026.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a two vehicle crash in Windsor.

Police say an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle in the 3300-block of Walker Road around 8 a.m. Friday when it sped away and collided with another vehicle a short distance away near Foster Ave.

The two vehicles both sustained significant damage and two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.