Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a single-vehicle collision in Lakeshore Monday night, during which a person was injured while fleeing from police.

Officers from the Essex County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop just before 11 p.m., of a vehicle that failed to stop.

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 235. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP investigation regarding the initial traffic stop remains ongoing.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.