SIU investigating taser incident in Kingsville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has taken over an investigation in Kingsville.

On Monday, May 25, at approximately 8:25 a.m., members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Grandview Avenue.

Following the initial investigation, officers arrested one person.

During the arrest, police deployed a conducted energy weapon - also known as a taser.

While in custody, the individual required medical attention and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The SIU has taken over the investigation from the OPP.