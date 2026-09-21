SIU investigating after 2 injured, including a police officer, in shooting near Belleville synagogue

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is investigating a shooting near a synagogue in Belleville on Sunday night.

“The SIU has invoked its mandate after an exchange of gunfire near the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville this evening. Early info: man in hospital in life threatening condition and (a Belleville Police Service) officer injured by gunfire,” the civilian agency said in a post on X.

“Investigators en route to scene. More info to follow.”

In a post on Facebook, Belleville Police Service says an officer along with another person sustained injuries in an “incident” that occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the vicinity of Bleecker and Victoria avenues.

They say an officer “encountered” an individual in that area.

“The officer and the individual sustained injuries and were transported to hospital,” they said in a post on Facebook, noting that there is no threat to public safety.

Police went on to say they’ve notified the SIU, which investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, of the incident.

“The Belleville Police Service is unable to provide any further information at this time,” it wrote.

“We ask members of the public to avoid the area and follow any directions provided by emergency personnel. There is no risk to public safety.”

Premier Ford ‘disgusted’ by incident

In a post on X, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’s “disgusted” by the shooting, “that took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue … as Jewish community members gathered to mark Yom Kippur.”

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario, who have every right to gather and worship safely and without fear. I expect that all those responsible are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he wrote.

“My thoughts are also with the police officer who was shot, along with their family and loved ones. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to this brave officer and to all the first responders who acted so quickly to keep the community safe.”

Toronto police stepping up patrols

Police in Toronto have also posted about the shooting on X.

“While there is no known threat or connection to Toronto at this time, we are increasing visibility and patrols at synagogues and other places of worship out of an abundance of caution,” they wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the Belleville police officer who was inured and their loved ones and colleagues.”