The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario’s police watchdog has closed an investigation into a Windsor arrest after a 19-year-old man fractured his foot while trying to evade police.

The SIU says Windsor officers went to a University Avenue apartment on July 29 to execute an arrest warrant.

The man reportedly exited through a third-storey window, fell to the ground and later learned he had fractured his foot.

The agency found the injury resulted from the fall and that the man had no direct interaction with police before leaving through the window.

The SIU concluded there was no basis for criminal liability on the part of officers and closed the file without charges.