SIU clears Windsor police officers in fatal police shooting

The Special Investigations Unit seen on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Windsor, Ont. on May 23, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The province’s police watchdog has cleared three Windsor police officers in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man during a confrontation following a reported knife assault earlier this year.

In a decision released Friday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said its director found no reasonable grounds to believe any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

The incident occurred May 22, 2026, when police responded to a reported knife assault on Rose-Ville Garden Drive.

According to the SIU, officers encountered the man behind a row of townhouses. Police said the man rushed toward officers while holding a knife, prompting officers to open fire.

The agency said the man got back to his feet and again advanced toward officers while still armed. A second volley of three shots was fired, causing him to fall. After attempting to get up and stumbling, the man was repeatedly directed by officers to drop the knife, with officers telling him they wanted to help him.

The SIU said the man later stood up a third time and again moved toward officers while still holding the knife. Three additional shots were fired and a conducted energy weapon was deployed. The man fell to the ground and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In his report, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded the officers’ actions were legally justified and that there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

The SIU is mandated to investigate incidents involving police in Ontario that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.