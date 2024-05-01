Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Windsor Police officer after a man suffered a broken wrist while being arrested earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit says police received 911 calls about a man causing a disturbance and assaulting people on New Year's Day on Bruce Avenue, Shepherd Street West, York Street and Wahketa Street.



The SIU says the suspect fled before an officer tackled him.



The man punched the officer in the head and ran again before he was taken down again.



The SIU says the officer punched the suspect two or three times in the head and another officer discharged a Taser.



He was handcuffed and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken wrist.



The director the SIU says he found no basis for proceeding with charges and closed the investigation.

