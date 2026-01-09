The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Windsor police officer of any wrongdoing in an incident that fractured a man's face in September 2025.

On the evening of Sept. 11, officers were called to a couple's home in the area of Cabana Road East and Walker Road for a reported break-in. The intruder had allegedly demanded their car and assaulted one of them.

Officers located the man in the vehicle in the garage.

The SIU states that the man 'vigorously resisted arrest', and kicked the officer at least twice in the chest, and punched him in the forehead.

The officer responded with force and punched the man twice.

The man continues to resist, even after he was out of the car, and the SIU states that at one point he had his arms wrapped around the officer's waist, when the officer discharged his conducted energy weapon - more commonly known as a taser.

The man was handcuffed and taken to hospital where it was determined he sustained a fractured nose and orbital bone.

The SIU states that the investigation has concluded.