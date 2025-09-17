Two Windsor police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoings following a public intoxication incident earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no reasonable grounds to believe the two officers committed a criminal offence in connection with a fractured nose of a 31-year-old man.

On May 22, 2025, police arrived to the DoubleTree Hotel on Riverside Drive for reports of a disturbance.

Hotel security was having an issue with an intoxicated guest, and the man was arrested for public intoxication outside of the hotel.

The SIU report states that the man did not co-operate during his arrest, which led to the officers forcing him against a cab where he hit his face.

EMS arrived and transported the man to the Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus where he was diagnosed with a nasal fracture.

The SIU states that the officers did not use unreasonable tactics, and found no indication in the evidence of any strikes by the officers.

The case is now closed.