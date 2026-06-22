SIU appeals to public in sexual assault investigation involving former police officer

The province’s police watchdog is appealing to the public to come forward in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit is appealing to individuals to come forward if they have relevant information in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving Kenneth Miller, a former Chatham-Kent police officer.

In late April 2026, the SIU charged Miller with one count each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and breach of trust.

The SIU stated they were notified by the force last September after a woman reported alleged incidents that took place when she was a minor. The alleged incidents occurred in 2009 and involved an on-duty constable.

The SIU says they recognize that experiences of sexual violence can be deeply personal and difficult to speak about. They add there is no time limit to report sexual assault, and individuals may choose how and when they wish to share information - adding that coming forward is entirely voluntary.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected, or who has information that could assist the investigation, may contact the SIU confidentially by phone at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU website.