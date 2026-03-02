After a near awards-season sweep by "One Battle After Another," "Sinners" won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild's 32nd Actor Awards on Sunday, setting up a potential nail-biter finale in two weeks at the Academy Awards.

Michael B. Jordan won best male actor, upsetting the category favorite, Timothee Chalamet, and handing the 39-year-old Jordan the most significant prize of his acclaimed career.

As expected, Jessie Buckley won best female actor for her performance in ``Hamnet.''

Sean Penn won best supporting male actor for "One Battle After Another" and Amy Madigan won best supporting female actor for "Weapons." A month after her death.