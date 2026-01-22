Ryan Coogler's blues-steeped vampire epic "Sinners" led all films with 16 nominations to the 98th Academy Awards, setting a record for the most in Oscar history.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters showered "Sinners" with more nominations Thursday than they had ever bestowed before, breaking the 14-nomination mark set by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land."

Along with best picture, Coogler was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and double-duty star Michael B. Jordan was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination, for best actor.

Paul Thomas Anderson's father-daughter revolutionary saga "One Battle After Another" trailed in second with 13 nominations of its own.