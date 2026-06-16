Single Canadians pay more for groceries than shared households: Interac survey

A customer shops for produce at a FreshCo grocery store in Brampton, Ont., Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A customer shops for produce at a FreshCo grocery store in Brampton, Ont., Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A new Interac survey shows single Canadians are paying more at grocery checkouts than two-person households.

The report says a single Canadian spends 102-dollars on groceries per week, compared with 80-dollars per person in a shared household.

Nearly eight in 10 Canadians who live alone say their grocery bill keeps climbing no matter what they do.

Many say they can’t find portions suitable for one person and can’t save by buying in bulk. One in three single Canadians say their food often spoils before they can use it all up.

This comes as food price growth has continued to outpace overall inflation for years now.

The survey found nearly half of Canadians have reduced or stopped buying premium cuts of meat, while they’re also buying fewer prepared meals. Still, half continue to buy snacks such as chips and chocolate as a personal treat.