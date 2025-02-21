The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in "O Canada" from "in all of us command" to "that only us command."

Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about making Canada the 51st state.

Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase "that only us command" written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle.

The NHL declined comment on the situation.

Canada won the game 3-2 in overtime.