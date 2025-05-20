Singer Dawn Richard has told the jury in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs that he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie.

Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted.

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he's charged.