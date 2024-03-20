Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide.

And it "strongly believes" a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.



Simon killed himself Monday night at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement provided by the player's former agent, Paul Theofanous.



Once one of hockey's most feared tough guys, the six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes including more than 100 fights — in 782 games with seven NHL teams across 15 seasons.



Simon's loved ones believe chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) played a significant factor in his suicide.



"The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death," the statement read. "We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate and friend."

